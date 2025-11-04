Telewizja i VoD

Najlepsze na TikToku. Poznaj nominowanych TikTok Awards 2025

Jedni TikToka kochają, inni go nienawidzą, ale liczby pokazują, że tych drugich jest coraz mniej. Po raz pierwszy USA rozdane zostaną nagrody TikTok Awards 2025, dla najlepszych twórców na tej platformie. Przyjrzyjmy się nominacjom.

Lech Okoń (LuiN)
LECH OKOń (LUIN) 18:00
Najlepsze na TikToku. Poznaj nominowanych TikTok Awards 2025

Wielka Gala TikTok Awards 2025

Po raz pierwszy w historii TikTok organizuje prestiżową galę Awards w Stanach Zjednoczonych, która ma upamiętniać najpopularniejszych twórców i trendy z platformy. Wydarzenie odbędzie się 18 grudnia 2025 roku w słynnym Hollywood Palladium w Los Angeles, a będzie transmitowane na żywo dla wszystkich 170 milionów użytkowników TikToka w Ameryce.

TikTok przygotował łącznie czternaście kategorii nagród, w tym prestiżowe tytuły takie jak Twórca Roku, Film Roku, Ikona Roku czy Wschodzący Artysta Roku.

Oprócz głównych kategorii pojawiają się także specjalne nagrody od partnerów platformy, TikTok Shop zaprezentuje statuetkę "Immediately Added to Cart" dla twórcy, który potrafi zamieniać inspirację w rzeczywiste zakupy, a specjalne nagrody przygotowały również CapCut i funkcja TikTok LIVE.

Oto nominacje TikTok Awards 2025

Głosowanie na ulubionych twórców odbędzie się w specjalnym hubie dostępnym w aplikacji od 18 listopada do 2 grudnia 2025 roku. Tak przedstawiają się tegoroczne nominacje:

Twórca roku

Adamw

@adamw Buying something in America @trevor wallace ♬ original sound - Adam W

alixearle

@alixearle I’d say we’re pretty cool @elaine4animals @Robert Irwin @AndyRichterTikTok @JulesHough ♬ original sound - Friendly.conder

brookemonk_

@brookemonk_ Results with @Will Smith ♬ Just smile - buysaidan

keith_lee125

@keith_lee125 Frankensons Pizzeria Taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

kristy.sarah

@kristy.sarah he was flabbergasted 😂 #onions #cuttingonions #reactions #chef #chefhusband #marriedlife #couples #relationships ♬ original sound - Kristy Sarah

Wideo roku

bretmanrock

@bretmanrock

Me and the girlies

♬ original sound - Franklin Saint

chrisandfinck

@chrisandfinck

Blast past the grass

♬ original sound - Chris Finck

ronclark__

@ronclark__ When graduates cross the stage at an RCA graduate, you never know what will happen! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@ronclarkacademy ♬ original sound - Ron Clark

taylortiminskas

@taylortiminskas

this is now a series

♬ original sound - tati ✰

turkuazkitchen

@turkuazkitchen

Homemade Dubai Chocolate❤️

♬ original sound - TurkuazKitchen

Wschodząca gwiazda roku

calebsaysthings

@calebsaysthings How would this make you feel? #fyp #foryou #funny #podcast #family #stuartlittle #movie ♬ original sound - caleb hearon

drewkey5000

@drewkey5000 Hadda hit the plug again… #viral #plugwalk #croon ♬ original sound - Drewkey5000

findjeremiah

@findjeremiah Bringing the Villa to LA @Charlie Georgio @scottdisickstan12 @BELLE-A @hannah🍌🩷🏋️‍♀️ #loveisland #loveislandusa #loveislandjeremiah #villa #clip #trending #fyp #la ♬ original sound - 🧍🏾‍♀️🧍🏾‍♀️

soyeddynieblas

@soyeddynieblas ALDO MIRANDA‼️aparentemente se privó de la vida… #aldomiranda #aldomirandafans #noticias #news #soyeddynieblas ♬ original sound - Eddy Nieblas

thatgirlsydjo

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: a series #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo

Przełomowy Artysta Roku

alexwarren

@alexwarren

I promise to find you in every lifetime

♬ original sound - Alex Warren

katseyeworld

@katseyeworld you can sit with us at lunch 🧚‍♀️🎃✨ #KATSEYE ♬ original sound - thexfactor

laufey

@laufey @Junia ♬ From The Start - Sped Up - Mei Mei The Bunny

ravynlenae

@ravynlenae

Hellllppppp😭

♬ Love Me Not - Ravyn Lenae

sombr

@sombr back to friends is #1 ♬ back to friends - sombr

Storyteller roku

jordan_the_stallion8

@jordan_the_stallion8 #stitch with @itsvodkarla #fyp ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8

katievanslyke

@katievanslyke Where’d your ears go, Petunia?😂🐮 #minicows #minicowsoftiktok #babycows #cutecows #petunia #poppyandpetunia #CODSquadUp #ReasonForBooking ♬ original sound - Katie Van Slyke

logagm

@logagm

Big batch this time cause i keep running out

♬ original sound - Logan

thelawntools

@thelawntools Never know what you’ll find! #LawnRenovation ♬ original sound - southernvinyl

tinekeyounger

@tinekeyounger

Showing yall how to make Mac N cheese for this holiday season🫶🏼

♬ original sound - Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥

Muza roku

angelreese10

@angelreese10

here is some inspo

♬ original sound - Lovlycat

cocogauff

@cocogauff

us open champ

♬ son original - music h24

giannis_an34

@giannis_an34

Unc is out here getting lit on TikTok 😂😂😂

♬ In your eyes Kayarchon remix - KayArchon

parishilton

@parishilton #duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ♬ original sound - AsapSCIENCE

shaymitchell

@shaymitchell It’s true... #wtfhappened ♬ wtf happened - lukas/locust

Tiktok dla Dobra

alexisnikole

@alexisnikole ✨💙✨ #LearnOnTikTok #indigomilkcap #TikTokPartner ♬ original sound - Alexis Nikole

cybersecuritygirl

@cybersecuritygirl Did you know you have been using copy and paste wrong ? #techtips #tiptok #ootd #techtok #womenintech #tipsandtricks #cybersecurity #cybersecuritygirl #ididitmyself ♬ Sunny Day

samueljhyun

@samueljhyun

Its a party, its a party, its a partyyyyy

♬ original sound - Sam Hyun 현효신

thepsychdoctormd

@thepsychdoctormd Let me know if you needed this. Save and stay as long as you want. #drsasha #adhd #adhdtiktok ♬ original sound - Grae Moore

valentinebrothers

@valentinebrothers Cups of truth #cups #downsyndrome #brotherlove #brothers #fyp ♬ original sound - Zach and Pat Valentine

Show roku (Film i telewizja)

cvnela

@cvnela ANOTHER video that TERRIFIED me #horror #creepy #scary #TW #japaneseghoststory #PrimeDayDealsDance ♬ Amityville Horror - Scary Halloween Sound Effects - Halloween Sound Effects

dayanechrissel

@dayanechrissel Ángela Aguilar maquillaje de novia en Roma Italia si se caso con Christian nodal ? #tiktokmehizover #entretenews #christiannodal #angelaaguilar ♬ sonido original - Dayane Chrissel

guywithamoviecamera

@guywithamoviecamera Susannah honestly could’ve used this reminder when writing those letters 🙄 #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #teamconrad #teamjeremiah #primevideocreator @Prime Video @the summer i turned pretty ♬ Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez - Bats

justthenobodys

@justthenobodys Reply to @lcg_boyzzzzz Comment what we should talk about next! #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Just The Nobodys

supes

@supes Every Disney Character Ever Meet… (2/3) #supes #disney #disney100 ♬ original sound - SUPES

MVP roku (Sport)

brittany1wilson

@brittany1wilson How I wear a ring as a goalkeeper with broken fingers #soccer #soccergirl #weddingring #emgagementring ♬ original sound - Brittany Wilson Isenhour

mariahcrose

@mariahcrose we love to see it #universityoftexas #wnba #womensbasketball #espnw #womeninsports #nba #femaleempowerment #workwear #workfit #fashion #fitcheck #greenscreen ♬ original sound - mariah rose

mkiatipis

@mkiatipis This was NOT 1v1 Basketball😂 I need a WWE or UFC contract ASAP… #s#streetballb#basketball ♬ original sound - MK

moalifc

@moalifc

I tested Neymar’s touch 🔥

♬ original sound - moalifc

daniel_buyeske

@daniel_buyeske I swear it helps with grip. #cheer #stunts #partnerstunt #fy #fyp ♬ original sound - daniel_buyeske

Nagroda Okay Slay (moda i uroda)

missdarcei

@missdarcei Melanin required #makeup #beauty #lipstick #fyp ♬ original sound - Darcei

glamzilla

@glamzilla wassup @Rihanna 🤪 #rihanna #fentybeauty #sephora ♬ original sound - GLAMZILLA

katiefanggg

@katiefanggg

This is so sad

♬ original sound - Katie Fang

meredithduxbury

@meredithduxbury

Everyone name one song that you want me to create and make a video to! 💋💕￼

♬ I'm Legit - Nicki Minaj

wisdm8

@wisdm8 Replying to @Richmond okeke ♬ original sound - Wisdom Kaye

Nagroda I Was Today Years Old (Nauczanie)

afamstudies

@afamstudies

Welcome to Intro to African-American Studies Spring 2025!

♬ original sound - Dr. Barlow’s Intro to Af-Am

alexisanddean

@alexisanddean Replying to @Jason Milliken are tarrifs inflationary? #tariffs #tariff #inflation #economy #useconomy #econ101 #economics #election #electionyear #presidentialcandidate #president #trump #harris #trade #freetrade #golbaleconomy #tradewar #import #export #tax #taxes ♬ original sound - Alexis and Dean

astro_alexandra

@astro_alexandra Making me feel extra lucky to be on earth… #spacetok #astronomy #space ♬ original sound - ASTRO ALEXANDRA 🪐

lawbymike

@lawbymike EXPERT LAWYER ADVICE! Use this for the cops!👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻 #lawyer #lawyers #law #laws #lawyerlife #lawyertiktok #lawfirm #lawtiktok #bestlawyer ♬ Whoopty - CJ

oddanimalspecimens

@oddanimalspecimens This is a bug that people unknowingly eat nearly everyday. It’s an insect called a “cochineal” and is often used in food as a red dye. You might find it in the ingredients of candy - like Nerds Gummy Clusters - food, and even cosmetics under the name “carmine color”. #animals #science #learnontiktok ♬ original sound - Odd Animal Specimens

Nagroda Immediately Added to Cart od TikTok Shop

boise_brooke

@boise_brooke Replying to @K grant Let me know if you’d like a part 2! #tiktokshopcreatorpicks #loveatfirstfind #beminesocialarmy #honestreview #tiktokshopfinds ♬ original sound - Boise❤️Brooke

giniglow

@giniglow 🫧🧴Medicube’s glow in a week set! 🪩For glass skin🙌🏼🤩All of their new and improved viral products in one big bundle! 📦✨#medicubeglowingskinessentials #medicube #medicube #medicubetiktokshop #medicubeglassskin #medicubebundle #medicubeskincare #medicubecapsulecream #capsulecream #medicubepdrngeltonerpad #hypochlorousacidspray #glassskinroutine #oilcleanser #medicubesupersale #koreanskincare #viralkoreanskincare #tiktokshopcreatorpicks #tiktokshopfinds #tiktokshopmademebuyit #dealsforyoudays #ttsbeautybesties #creatorpickssuncare #funinthesun #tiktokshopnewarrivals ♬ Cozy Day (Lofi) - The Machinist Beats

itsmekelsc

@itsmekelsc

Lolol I love this trend

♬ dźwięk oryginalny - fp_OlafAnielaMilena

klothesminded

@klothesminded Replying to @Isaiah’s mummy ♬ original sound - Shamela

lexirosenstein

@lexirosenstein $1 shadows from Jeffree today?! The formula is unreal! ✨ shades shown here: “grand prismatic” + “owl eyes” these are SO creamy + pigmented. Sale is only on tiktok so stock up!! @Jeffree Star @Jeffree Star Cosmetics #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarmakeup #jeffreestarmysterybox #jeffreestareyeshadow #jeffreestarartistrypalette #artistrysingles #eyeshadow #eyeshadowsingles #singleshadows #affordableeyeshadow #beautydeals #ttsbeautybesties ♬ original sound - lex

Twórca Roku CapCut

allthatisshe

@allthatisshe A lot of effort to read one page #fyp #viral #creative #uktalent #foryou #skills #foryoupage ♬ Buttercup - MixAndMash

liahyoo

@liahyoo my dream came true. @aespa official ‘s makeup artist who also does jennie, new jeans and soooo many more blessed me with this #kpopidolmakeup ♬ thirsty speed songs - swuznx1

paigepiskin

@paigepiskin Reply to @euphoria.com.au thanks for the request !! I tried 🥺! #fyp #foryou #springmakeup ♬ original sound - Maya???

recider

@recider When your roommate is a murderer. #cinematography #horrortok ♬ Them Changes (Sped Up) - Thundercat

thesocialcreativesclub

@thesocialcreativesclub How to place text behind you on Capcut! @CapCut #editingtutorial #capcutedits #capcuttutorial #ugccreator #ugccommunity #ugctips ♬ original sound - Emma┃Creative Edits

Twórca Roku TikTok LIVE

eliesparzaa

ezeexnatalie

@ezeexnatalie Why is she so fast though 🏃🏽‍♀️🥹#fypシ #Totinos425 #onlyinmycalvins #trackstar ♬ original sound - Hailey Outside

jonathantilkin

@jonathantilkin In the kitchen chef’n up 😮‍💨 @Teddy Swims @Anthony Gargiula 🎶: Lose Control #teddyswims #sing #losecontrol ♬ original sound - jonathantilkin

jourdanblue

@jourdanblue Panda sweater go crazy 💙 @aelfricedenofficial ♬ original sound - jourblue

kiralise

@kiralise find a partner & play marimba together #fyp #couplesmarimba #up #pixar #cover #marimba #xyzbca #music #couple #luv ♬ original sound - kira lise🐉

telepolis
TikTok TikTok Awards 2025 najlepsze filmy na tiktok nagrody tiktok
Zródła zdjęć: TikTok
Źródła tekstu: TikTok, oprac. wł