Najlepsze na TikToku. Poznaj nominowanych TikTok Awards 2025
Jedni TikToka kochają, inni go nienawidzą, ale liczby pokazują, że tych drugich jest coraz mniej. Po raz pierwszy USA rozdane zostaną nagrody TikTok Awards 2025, dla najlepszych twórców na tej platformie. Przyjrzyjmy się nominacjom.
Wielka Gala TikTok Awards 2025
Po raz pierwszy w historii TikTok organizuje prestiżową galę Awards w Stanach Zjednoczonych, która ma upamiętniać najpopularniejszych twórców i trendy z platformy. Wydarzenie odbędzie się 18 grudnia 2025 roku w słynnym Hollywood Palladium w Los Angeles, a będzie transmitowane na żywo dla wszystkich 170 milionów użytkowników TikToka w Ameryce.
TikTok przygotował łącznie czternaście kategorii nagród, w tym prestiżowe tytuły takie jak Twórca Roku, Film Roku, Ikona Roku czy Wschodzący Artysta Roku.
Oprócz głównych kategorii pojawiają się także specjalne nagrody od partnerów platformy, TikTok Shop zaprezentuje statuetkę "Immediately Added to Cart" dla twórcy, który potrafi zamieniać inspirację w rzeczywiste zakupy, a specjalne nagrody przygotowały również CapCut i funkcja TikTok LIVE.
Oto nominacje TikTok Awards 2025
Głosowanie na ulubionych twórców odbędzie się w specjalnym hubie dostępnym w aplikacji od 18 listopada do 2 grudnia 2025 roku. Tak przedstawiają się tegoroczne nominacje:
Twórca roku
Adamw ⤵
alixearle ⤵
brookemonk_ ⤵
keith_lee125 ⤵
kristy.sarah ⤵
Wideo roku
bretmanrock ⤵
chrisandfinck ⤵
ronclark__ ⤵
taylortiminskas ⤵
turkuazkitchen ⤵
Wschodząca gwiazda roku
calebsaysthings ⤵
drewkey5000 ⤵
findjeremiah ⤵
soyeddynieblas ⤵
thatgirlsydjo ⤵
Przełomowy Artysta Roku
alexwarren ⤵
katseyeworld ⤵
laufey ⤵
ravynlenae ⤵
sombr ⤵
Storyteller roku
jordan_the_stallion8 ⤵
katievanslyke ⤵
logagm ⤵
thelawntools ⤵
tinekeyounger ⤵
Muza roku
angelreese10 ⤵
cocogauff ⤵
giannis_an34 ⤵
parishilton ⤵
shaymitchell ⤵
Tiktok dla Dobra
alexisnikole ⤵
cybersecuritygirl ⤵
samueljhyun ⤵
thepsychdoctormd ⤵
valentinebrothers ⤵
Show roku (Film i telewizja)
cvnela ⤵
dayanechrissel ⤵
guywithamoviecamera ⤵
justthenobodys ⤵
supes ⤵
MVP roku (Sport)
brittany1wilson ⤵
mariahcrose ⤵
mkiatipis ⤵
moalifc ⤵
daniel_buyeske ⤵
Nagroda Okay Slay (moda i uroda)
missdarcei ⤵
glamzilla ⤵
katiefanggg ⤵
meredithduxbury ⤵
wisdm8 ⤵
Nagroda I Was Today Years Old (Nauczanie)
afamstudies ⤵
alexisanddean ⤵
astro_alexandra ⤵
lawbymike ⤵
oddanimalspecimens ⤵
Nagroda Immediately Added to Cart od TikTok Shop
boise_brooke ⤵
giniglow ⤵
itsmekelsc ⤵
klothesminded ⤵
lexirosenstein ⤵
Twórca Roku CapCut
allthatisshe ⤵
liahyoo ⤵
paigepiskin ⤵
recider ⤵
thesocialcreativesclub ⤵
Twórca Roku TikTok LIVE
eliesparzaa ⤵
ezeexnatalie ⤵
jonathantilkin ⤵
jourdanblue ⤵
kiralise ⤵
