Procesory Ryzen 5000 i chipsety X570 są niezwykle awaryjne

The failure on the new AMD CPUs are still too high.



AMD Ryzen 5950x x50 units 8 doa

AMD Ryzen 5900x x50 units 4 doa

AMD Ryzen 5800x x100 units 4 doa

AMD Ryzen 5600x x120 units 3 doa



We had only 1 dead Intel CPU it was a 9700k in our time of business



Doa: Dead on arrival